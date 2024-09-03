Former GA city commissioner found dead days after he vanished

ALBANY, Ga. — A former Georgia city commissioner has been found dead days after he vanished, WALB reports.

Kenderson Hill, 64, is a former city commissioner in Albany. Police said he was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. Saturday. Police classified him as “critically missing.”

A search party began looking for Hill on Monday morning.

On Tuesday morning, police found Hill’s body near the Georgia Power dam.

Police said Hill left his home on foot.

Police have not released Hill’s cause of death or said if they are searching for any suspects.

The family has been notified of his death.

