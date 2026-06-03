Florida man accused of scamming metro Atlanta couple out of $13,000 with bank ATM

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta couple had to call the police after a phone call they say sounded legitimate ended up with them losing $13,000.

The alleged scam happened in Forsyth County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a couple received a phone call from someone claiming to work for Chase Bank named “Timothy.”

The couple told deputies that “Timothy” knew all of their information and sounded legitimate, so they trusted him when he said their bank accounts had been hacked.

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“Timothy” told the couple that they needed to move their money from across their accounts into a single new one.

After the couple did as they say “Timothy” told them, they were directed by him to go to the closest Chase Bank.

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At the bank, the Chase on Atlanta Road in Cumming, the couple went inside and withdrew $13,000 in cash, then went outside to the ATM to deposit the money into an account “Timothy” told them over the phone.

It took three deposits to get the money into the account they were told about.

The couple told deputies “they were instructed to throw away the receipts,” and that’s when they realized the whole thing had been a scam.

The two went into the bank again and told employees about what happened. The bank staff took a report and told the couple to file a police report, too.

Deputies said the account name for where the couple sent their $13,000 was “Christopher Saint Fleur.”

Further investigation found Christopher Jurade Saint Fleur, a 19-year-old from Plantation, Fla. He was charged with one count of felony theft by deception.

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