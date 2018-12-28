0 Flood Warnings issued in North Georgia, metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta and it could impact people's yards.

Much of Georgia has been inundated with rain Friday, and much more rain could fall in the next few days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the warnings have been issued for: North Fork Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, affecting Fulton and DeKalb counties, Peachtree Creek and Chattahoochee River near Vinings.

Dawson, Hall, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 2:30 p.m.

White County Emergency manager reports flooding and several roads are closing county-wide. The Cleveland PD is reporting flooding in the city.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect for Dawson, Hall, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties until 2:30PM. Persistent rainfall in NE GA this morning has led to flooding. An additional 1-3" are possible in the next 6 hours. #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/sSOXg6DZgr — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 28, 2018

In Cobb County, some street flooding has been reported and many streams, creeks, and rivers are nearing flood stage.

FLOOD WARNING -- For parts of Cobb County. Some street flooding has been reported and many streams, creeks, and rivers are nearing flood stage. DRIVE SAFELY, report problems that arise. AREAS OF CONCERN:

- The Sweetwater Creek near Austell

- The Chattahoochee River near Roswell pic.twitter.com/jLwNoGkehO — Ross Cavitt (@RossCavitt) December 28, 2018

Flood warning for the North Fork Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, effecting Fulton and DeKalb counties.



Flooding likely to impact low portions of backyards on Victory Dr., Dunwoody Place, and Converse Dr. pic.twitter.com/oQE0HGN72v — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 28, 2018

Flood warning for Peachtree Creek. Flooding expected on roads and yards in this area. pic.twitter.com/UxkuoqJQ1z — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 28, 2018

Flood warning for the Chattahoochee River near Vinings. Flooding on roads and some backyards is developing. pic.twitter.com/ezHRzmlBNd — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 28, 2018

ROAD CLOSURES BLACK WATER TRL AT HARBOR DR AND ROSWELL RD AT SANDY SPRINGS CIR BOTH DUE TO FLOODING — Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) December 28, 2018

