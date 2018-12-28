  • Flood Warnings issued in North Georgia, metro Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta and it could impact people's yards.

    Much of Georgia has been inundated with rain Friday, and much more rain could fall in the next few days.  

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the warnings have been issued for: North Fork Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, affecting Fulton and DeKalb counties, Peachtree Creek and Chattahoochee River near Vinings.

    Dawson, Hall, Lumpkin, Towns, Union and White counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 2:30 p.m.

    White County Emergency manager reports flooding and several roads are closing county-wide. The Cleveland PD is reporting flooding in the city.

    In Cobb County, some street flooding has been reported and many streams, creeks, and rivers are nearing flood stage.

     

