Crews work to rescue person in car on flooded road

ATLANTA - Crews worked to rescue a driver stuck in their car on a flooded road in southwest Atlanta.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was at the scene on Boulder Drive SW near Dollar Mill Road where Atlanta Fire’s Swift Water Rescue Team worked to pull the driver from the car.
Atlanta Fire said a person was trapped in their car with water rising.
