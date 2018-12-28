  • Crashes reported on wet interstates across north Georgia; more rain coming later

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Most of metro Atlanta is waking up to wet roads that is making a for a messy morning commute.

    Roads are already wet after heavy rain fell overnight.

    A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Saturday.

    Around 10 crashes have been reported Friday morning, according to Triple Team Traffic's Ashley Frasca.

    Up to 3 inches of rain are possible with Friday's round of wet weather, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.

    As of 6 a.m. Friday, there had been 2.49 inches of rain measured at Atlanta's airport since rain started falling Thursday afternoon.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach found a tree down on Caldwell Road in Brookhaven. Luckily, crews moved fast to clean up the mess. 

    As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, there were 39 flight delays and seven cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 has been telling you for days about the several rounds of rain over the next few days. 

    Georgia is on track to have one of the wettest years on record. 

