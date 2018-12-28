ATLANTA - Most of metro Atlanta is waking up to wet roads that is making a for a messy morning commute.
Roads are already wet after heavy rain fell overnight.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Saturday.
Around 10 crashes have been reported Friday morning, according to Triple Team Traffic's Ashley Frasca.
Wow! This plus at least 8 others! 😬 Slow down and please drive with caution this morning! #ATLtraffic https://t.co/UlxBYRHf7P— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) December 28, 2018
Up to 3 inches of rain are possible with Friday's round of wet weather, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Up to 3" of rainfall are possible with this round of rain. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7am Saturday. Rain will clear late this evening, but we're not done with the wet weather yet. I'll see you at 4:30. pic.twitter.com/PDWywl7iac— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 28, 2018
As of 6 a.m. Friday, there had been 2.49 inches of rain measured at Atlanta's airport since rain started falling Thursday afternoon.
6am update:— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 28, 2018
1.66" rainfall since midnight
0.83" rainfall yesterday
2.49" combined (and counting), measured at @ATLairport.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach found a tree down on Caldwell Road in Brookhaven. Luckily, crews moved fast to clean up the mess.
Tree blocking Caldwell Rd in Brookhaven now clearing and should reopen soon #StormWatchOn2 @AshleyFrascaWSB pic.twitter.com/Nt7meVzOtX— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 28, 2018
As of 6:30 a.m. Friday, there were 39 flight delays and seven cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Severe Weather Team 2 has been telling you for days about the several rounds of rain over the next few days.
Georgia is on track to have one of the wettest years on record.
