ATLANTA - Wednesday was the first full business day since the partial government shutdown began Friday.
The budget battle between President Donald Trump and Congress is at a stalemate over funding for the border wall.
The impacts of the shutdown are far reaching, but the most visible sign may be the closure of many national parks, including several here in Georgia.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant was at the King Center on Wednesday, where the news that it was closed caught many people off guard.
“I’m very heartbroken,” said Dianne McZeal, who traveled from Louisiana to visit the King Center for the first time. “I had to see this. It’s been in my life for so long now, I really wanted to see it in person.”
In Cobb County, the visitor's center and parking lot at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is closed, but the mountain remains open to hikers.
