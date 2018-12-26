New dashcam video shows moments after officer-involved shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - There is new video that shows the moments after an officer-involved shooting that left a man in critical condition
Channel 2 Action News worked for several days with the Fayetteville Police Department to receive the police dashcam video and 911 calls.
Rodriguez Kemp, 36, of Stone Mountain, was shot multiple times after he fired on police and deputies in Fayette County on Dec. 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
A Fayette County deputy successfully performed a PIT maneuver on Kemp’s vehicle near the intersection of Banks Road and Ga. 85.
Fayetteville police and deputies approached the vehicle to arrest Kemp, at which time he fired on the officers, according to the GBI.
“After being fired upon, officers returned fire, striking Kemp numerous times,” Ayer said.
Medical crews took Kemp to Grady.
