Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shows off mouthwatering Christmas meal

    Not only can she run a city, she can also cook up a heck of a meal.

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms showed off her culinary skills on Twitter by posting pictures of her Christmas meal.

    From the traditional leg of lamb and roasted vegetables to fried fish and Jambalaya. She even had more than a dozen pies and cakes!

    She did get a little bit of flak about her macaroni and cheese. Some Twitter users said it looked a little dry, but she quickly put an end to the naysayers by saying, "...add more cheese a few minutes at the end & then mix it up to make it juicy. Trust, nothing dry here."

    The only question we're left with is: Where was our invitation? 

