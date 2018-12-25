0 Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shows off mouthwatering Christmas meal

Not only can she run a city, she can also cook up a heck of a meal.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms showed off her culinary skills on Twitter by posting pictures of her Christmas meal.

From the traditional leg of lamb and roasted vegetables to fried fish and Jambalaya. She even had more than a dozen pies and cakes!

She did get a little bit of flak about her macaroni and cheese. Some Twitter users said it looked a little dry, but she quickly put an end to the naysayers by saying, "...add more cheese a few minutes at the end & then mix it up to make it juicy. Trust, nothing dry here."

The only question we're left with is: Where was our invitation?

12 Sweet Potato pies done.... pic.twitter.com/j9XHGcOwrw — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 24, 2018

Pound cakes in all sizes... pic.twitter.com/No5o7TjTFu — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 24, 2018

Up next...Key Lime, strawberry, and yellow cake with chocolate icing... pic.twitter.com/E6cWQJVUcg — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 24, 2018

Key lime, chocolate, and strawberry cakes are done! 😅 pic.twitter.com/RoJGe7MBl2 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 24, 2018

Oreo cheesecake and sweet potato cheesecake ready for the chill. pic.twitter.com/oMNQLpRFdX — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 24, 2018

7 Up pound cake for pick up. 🌲 pic.twitter.com/FFF5hKPucG — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 24, 2018

Perfect monkey bread! pic.twitter.com/B0SnqTH8t4 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

Lol...my sister said my Brussel sprouts are crispy like potato chips. 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HUQefaF2YT — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

Leg of lamb.... pic.twitter.com/g1GPJbsQuf — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

Asparagus and curried lentils... pic.twitter.com/WchgiWSOdG — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

Mac and cheese.... pic.twitter.com/E0bA5eZgZU — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

...and we are DONE! 😅 pic.twitter.com/w6sgCdjdJp — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

