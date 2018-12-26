GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car on her way home to make Christmas dinner.
Eunice Johnson had just run a quick errand to the store and was headed home when another car swerved across Johnson Road. The impact was so great, it split the other car in half. Both people inside that car died. Johnson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County bureau chief Tony Thomas spoke with Johnson’s family about the crash and her recovery.
They say it's a miracle Johnson survived.
Eunice Johnson remains in critical condition after a terrible Christmas Eve car accident . I spoke with her family today as they pray for recovery . 2 other ppl killed in other car . Police continue to investigate cause . #gwinnettcounty @wsbtv at5pm pic.twitter.com/9o165J3gBf— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 26, 2018
