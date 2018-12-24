  • 2 killed, 1 in critical condition in Christmas Eve crash

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were killed and one injured in a car accident on Christmas Eve in Lawrenceville. 

    The accident happened at Johnson Road between Five Forks and Highway 19. 

    Channel 2's Aaron Diamant is at the scene, where he learned that the victim who was injured is in critical condition. 

    We are working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories