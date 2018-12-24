2 killed, 1 in critical condition in Christmas Eve crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were killed and one injured in a car accident on Christmas Eve in Lawrenceville.
The accident happened at Johnson Road between Five Forks and Highway 19.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant is at the scene, where he learned that the victim who was injured is in critical condition.
Awful. @LawrencevillePD confirms two killed, one critical after Christmas Eve crash on Johnson Rd. in Lawrenceville. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yvidJwu6Vw— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) December 24, 2018
We are working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. cuts food stamps for thousands with new system tracking recipients
- Ex-Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested in dispute over $50, police say
- Big Christmas: Local couple adopts 7 boys from the same family
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}