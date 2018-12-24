0 Ex-Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested in dispute over $50, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that ex-Atlanta Falcons player Jamal Anderson was arrested Saturday night in Gwinnett County.

Anderson, 46, has since bonded out of jail. Police said the arrest stems from a dispute over $50.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden obtained the warrant, which reveals Anderson was arrested for public intoxication after he reportedly refused to pay a limo driver.

Investigators say the incident all began when a local limo driver called police after Anderson refused to pay him for the ride.

When officers arrived, they discovered that Anderson didn't have any money and was reportedly drunk. Anderson is now charged with public drunkeness, a misdemeanor.

The confrontation that led to Anderson's arrest and the charges he faces, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The former All-Pro running back played eight seasons with the Falcons and was a key member of the 1998 Super Bowl team.

But he really made a name for himself when he introduced the world to the "Dirty Bird Dance."

Anderson's career came to an end after he suffered a knee injury in 2001. But since his retirement, he's managed to stay in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Two years ago, officers responded to a QuikTrip after police say he exposed himself while under the influence of alcohol. He wasn't arrested during that incident, but it wasn't his first brush with the law in Georgia.

Anderson was arrested in 2009 for suspected cocaine possession and again in 2012 on suspicion of DUI.

Seiden reached out to Anderson's representatives for comment but has not gotten a response.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.