Big Christmas: Local couple adopts 7 boys from the same family

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s a special Christmas for one metro Atlanta family.
A Paulding County couple are now the proud parents of seven children after adopting all of them.
For the Logan family, this Christmas is bigger than ever.
“Every year I pray and ask God for a child,” said Candice Logan.
And their prayers were answered – many, many times over.
“Then it was like, here’s my sense of humor and he brought me within a year, seven,” Candice Logan said.
Seven boys. All of them foster kids. There’s one set of four brothers, another set of three brothers. And all of them are cousins.
