Woman, baby rescued from flood-swollen waters in North Georgia

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office said its rescue crews pulled a woman and a baby to safety after their pickup truck became stuck on rushing waters.
The rescue happened around 9 a.m. near Clay Creek near Dahlonega.
The water rushed up to the truck’s hood and onto the windshield.
Video from the Dahlonega Nugget shows members of the Lumpkin County Fire Rescue and the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s deputies using a ladder to climb onto the truck bed and assisting the woman out of the truck. The officers then helped her crawl across the ladder to the arms of the crew.
TRENDING STORIES:
The woman appeared be visibly upset but not injured.
The Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post: “We’re so blessed to have such dedicated heroes in our community serving us on a daily basis!”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}