First solar-powered town in America considered 'the way of the future'

FLORIDA - Channel 2’s consumer adviser, Clark Howard, is passionate about solar power. So, when he heard about Babcock Ranch, the first solar-powered town in America, he needed to see it for himself.
Located 30 minutes northwest of Ft. Myers, the community is powered by over 300,000 solar panels, making it one of the largest solar farms in North America.
Babcock has been in the works since 2005. It’s the brain child of developer Syd Kitson.
Kitson is proud to say Babcock Ranch is the first place in the world to have solar to battery technology.
“We a have a 75 megawatt solar-powered generating facility that’s up and operating. They are about to double that," Kitson said.
Howard walks you through the innovation on display and speaks with some of the first residents of the Babcock Ranch on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
