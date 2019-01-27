First of many Super Bowl-related concerts starts this weekend

ATLANTA - In true Atlanta fashion, there will be no shortage of music the weeks leading up to and during the weekend of Super Bowl 53.
The first of those concerts started Saturday with a free day of shows at Centennial Olympic Park.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was at the Park, where fans braved the cold as Jermaine Dupri's Super Bowl LIVE kicked off Saturday afternoon.
Fans didn't let the frigid temperatures keep them from enjoying a day of hip hop. Other days of the series are themed with country, rock and electronic bands.
Klaus talked to Dupri about what he hoped the Super Bowl would do for Atlanta.
“This is about our city and it’s important for us to turn on for our city because it’s a place that’s been wanting to be accepted for a long time," Dupri said.
Dupri hopes that some fans who come to Atlanta for the Super Bowl will end up wanting to move here
