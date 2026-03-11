Braves TV launches: How much fans will have to pay, where to see games this season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves officially launched their new broadcasting network and streaming service on Wednesday.

The franchise announced Braves.TV last month following the split with Main Street Sports Group, which aired Braves games on FanDuel Sports Network.

Braves.TV will be available for fans to watch more than 140 games and there will be no blackouts for local games. Here’s what to know about the new service.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

There are two options for Braves fans: a monthly payment or a season payment.

The season payment will cost $99.99 and the monthly subscriptions will cost $19.99 per month. A-List season ticket members and premium members will get a 30% off discount for the season subscription.

For Braves fans who want access to all MLB teams, there will be a bundle option for MLB.TV that will cost $199.99 for the season or $39.99 a month.

If you already have MLB.TV for all teams, you will still be required to purchase Braves.TV to get home market games.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND BRAVES.TV?

The Braves say their streaming service will be available on your phone and the following TV connected devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Samsung, LG, and Android smart TVs.

WHAT IF YOU DON’T HAVE A SMART DEVICE?

The Braves say they will offer a “direct-to-distributor” model for fans who have cable and satellite.

Specific packages haven’t been finalized as of Wednesday, but the team says it will have an announcement closer to opening day on March 27.

WILL THERE BE BLACKOUTS?

Braves.TV subscribers will not have to deal with blackouts, unless there is a national one.

The only exception will be if Braves fans are traveling on the road and the opposing teams have a local blackout in place.

