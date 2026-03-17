Second ground stop for Delta flights to Atlanta lifted

ATLANTA — The Federal Aviation Administration has another ground stop in place for certain Delta Air Lines flights to Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

The new ground stop lasted until 6:30 a.m. Only Delta requested the ground stop. No other airlines are impacted at this time.

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ORIGINAL STORY 3/16/2026:

A brief ground stop was in effect at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop for Delta Air Lines flights, its notice read.

Delta shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News saying they requested the pause for “operational purposes.”

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“Delta requested a brief Air Traffic Control management program with the FAA Monday evening to meter inbound flights to our Atlanta hub for operational purposes. We appreciate the partnership with Air Traffic Control and our customers’ patience as we work through ensuing delays caused by severe weather in eastern North America today.”

Because of severe weather and TSA shortages, more than 1,300 flights at the Atlanta airport have been delayed on Monday and more than 450 flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

The ground stop was lifted Monday night.

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