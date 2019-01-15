Firefighters rescue man through window during overnight fire at apartment

ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex left one man injured and two units damaged.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was on Metropolitan Parkway, where firefighters rescued an elderly man out of a back window. He was taken to the hospital. Officials have not released his condition.
We're working to learn what caused the fire and the condition of the victim
