    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News learned firefighters battled a fire on the campus of Morris Brown College in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday night.

    Atlanta fire officials said a three-story structure at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Vine Street caught fire. No injuries were reported.

    Dozens of firefighters were on the scene, and crowds of people stood watching as part of the historic college burned.

    Viewers sent us videos showing flames that can be seen miles away.

    The fire was mostly under control by 11 p.m.

    This isn't the first time there's been a fire on or near the campus of the historically black college. Channel 2 Action News last reported on a fire back in June.

