ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News learned firefighters battled a fire on the campus of Morris Brown College in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday night.
We have a reporter and photographer on the scene working to learn what caused the fire, for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
Atlanta fire officials said a three-story structure at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Vine Street caught fire. No injuries were reported.
Atlanta Fire arrived to a 3 story structure at MLK Jr Blvd and Vine Street. Heavy fire showing on the 3rd floor with fire breaking through the roof. Structure is too unstable to enter. No reports of injuries. Fire investigators enroute. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/2uwWxPgEF1— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) September 12, 2019
Dozens of firefighters were on the scene, and crowds of people stood watching as part of the historic college burned.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman says father was bitten 100+ times by ants before death at VA Medical Center
- Charges dropped against husband after wife falls 7 stories in fatal parking garage fall
- Accused serial rapist may be tied to 7 more local cases
Viewers sent us videos showing flames that can be seen miles away.
Ok thanks looks like Morris Brown pic.twitter.com/SX6OKWOv1N— Acquiescence Is Fatal (@is_fatal) September 12, 2019
The fire was mostly under control by 11 p.m.
This isn't the first time there's been a fire on or near the campus of the historically black college. Channel 2 Action News last reported on a fire back in June.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}