Morris Brown College raising money after fire, water cause $100K in damages

ATLANTA - A fire tore through a building at a historically black college in Atlanta over the weekend, leaving behind serious damage.
Now, leaders at Morris Brown College are asking for your help. That fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.
Channel 2 Action News was at the college’s multi-purpose center, the one functional building on its campus.
A fire this weekend on the 2nd floor in the office of the president caused so much damage that employees were told not to come to work on Monday.
We're talking to the school's interim president about the deep significance of the school's history, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
