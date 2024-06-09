Firefighter hospitalized after trailer catches fire at Goodwill in midtown

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue put out a fire at a Goodwill location early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said on Sunday, they were called out to 2135 Piedmont Road about a fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrived at the scene to find a tractor-trailer fire near the loading dock.

Fire officials said the fire was put out and the actual store was not damaged.

TRENDING STORIES:

One firefighter was taken to Piedmont Hospital for treatment due to heat exhaustion.

There were no other injuries or damages reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police talk about deadly overnight shooting at graduation party in Snellville

©2024 Cox Media Group