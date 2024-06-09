Firefighter hospitalized after trailer catches fire at Goodwill in midtown

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue put out a fire at a Goodwill location early Sunday morning.
Fire officials said on Sunday, they were called out to 2135 Piedmont Road about a fire.
They arrived at the scene to find a tractor-trailer fire near the loading dock.
Fire officials said the fire was put out and the actual store was not damaged.
One firefighter was taken to Piedmont Hospital for treatment due to heat exhaustion.
There were no other injuries or damages reported.
