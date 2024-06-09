Mayor Dickens thanks firefighters for supplying water to those in need during water outages

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens paid a visit to Atlanta Fire Station 16 to check on them after the water outages last week.

Channel 2 Action News gave you live updates on two large water main breaks that caused hundreds of residents to be without water in a large area of northwest Atlanta, from downtown to westside to midtown to southwest Atlanta.

The first break happened at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive and the second major water main break happened at 11th Street and West Peachtree Street.

A boil water advisory was in effect in parts of metro Atlanta.

The city said Dickens visited senior centers and other locations Sunday to check on water supplies, while the city continued to hand out bottled water at some fire stations.

On Saturday, the City of Atlanta posted photos of Mayor Dickens visiting the Atlanta Fire Department to thank them for supplying water to residents.

“Huge thanks to all of the Atlanta Fire Department for their incredible support during the water outage, especially in supplying water to our citizens in need,” the post read.

Here's another look at our visit at the Atlanta Fire Department Station 16.



Mayor Andre Dickens stopped by Atlanta Fire Station 16 to check on them after the recent water outages and, most importantly, to thank them! pic.twitter.com/6FpYn28TJV — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 8, 2024

The mayor also visited the Atlanta Police Department to thank officers.

We visited the Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 during roll call to check in on our officers after the recent water outages. Thank you for continuously making us one safe city, especially during this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/EMNl9q2XsM — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) June 8, 2024

