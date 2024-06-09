Woman hit and killed by car in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a fatality in southwest Atlanta.

Early Sunday morning, police said they were called out to Campbellton Road about a person hit.

Police arrived on the scene to find a woman who had been hit and killed by a car.

At this time, details are limited.

Channel 2 Action News reached out for more details on the incident and we are waiting to hear back.

APD said investigators are on the scene gathering more information.

