FIFA World Cup 2026: Here’s how you can get free tickets to an Atlanta match

ATLANTA — The FIFA World Cup 2026 is less than a year away, but some lucky fans will have a chance at free tickets starting this week.

Verizon, a FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsor, is partnering with soccer legend David Beckham and other stars to offer fans free tickets to the tournament with “Verizon Ultimate Access.” That includes the first match that Atlanta will host at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Verizon will begin distributing free tickets through the My Verizon app each hour beginning at 9 a.m. eastern on Thursday. Atlanta customers will get access at 1 p.m. to the June 15 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A second ticket drop for the match will happen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group