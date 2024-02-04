FIFA announces 8 games Atlanta will host in 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA — Atlanta learned on Sunday which games it will host in the 2026 World Cup.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

FIFA announced that Atlanta will host five group stage matches, a Round of 32 game, Round of 16 game and one of the semifinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The group stages will be on June 15, 18, 21, 24 and 27. The Round of 32 game will be July 1 followed by Round of 16 game on July 7.

The semifinal will be held on July 15.

FIFA selected the bid as joint host between the United States, Mexico and Canada in June 2018.

Atlanta was one of 16 host cities selected by FIFA in June 2022.

The other 10 U.S. cities and regions selected were New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Boston.

Dallas will host the other semifinal. New York and New Jersey will host the championship.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta is no stranger to hosting large-scale sporting events.

In addition to hosting the historic 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, the city has hosted three Super Bowl games, four NCAA Men’s Final Four tournaments and the SEC Championship game every year since 1994.

Atlanta United’s success has shown that the city not only loves soccer, but the crowds have smashed attendance records since the team started.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first on U.S. soil since the 1994 World Cup.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 children killed, mother hospitalized in multi-alarm house fire, Ga. EMA officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group