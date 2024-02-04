Suspect arrested in shooting death of Gwinnett County bakery owner

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man suspected of killing a Loganville man at a Lawrenceville bakery Saturday has been arrested.

Lawrenceville police arrested Leroy Taylor, 38, on Sunday.

Taylor, of McDonough, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ervin Fejzic, 37, was shot to death in the parking lot of his family-run business, Fejzic Euro Bakery, on Scenic Highway.

Friends of the Fejzic told Channel 2 Action News that he recently became a father and was an outstanding member of the community.

“I’ve known the family for 20 years. You always ask yourself why bad things happen to good people and this is one of those instances. It came as a shock. The whole community is shocked,” Kenan Mustic said.

