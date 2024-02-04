Woman crashes car into closed gate, walks into lake at Ga. campground, deputies say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman is facing felony charges after allegedly damaging a campground.

On Thursday, Hall County deputies were called to the Old Federal Campground just after 11:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office had received reports of someone who had driven through the closed gate and was trying to go into the lake in a vehicle.

Authorities said the driver, later identified as Starlita Yvonne Moore, 40, of Hampton, suddenly drove away from the campground.

Hall County deputies said Moore was found at Tree Park Apartments where Flowery Branch officers were called to investigate.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore left the apartment complex and began driving back toward the campground.

Deputies began following Moore down several roads, eventually ending up at the campground. At that point, Moore again crashed through the closed front gate and drove to the boat ramp. She reportedly got out of her vehicle and walked into the lake.

When authorities ordered her to stop, she did and was arrested.

Moore faces felony charges including two counts of interference with government property and criminal damage to property for the damage she caused at Old Federal Campground.

In addition, HCSO has charged her with 12 misdemeanor traffic offenses, including fleeing and eluding, driving within a gore or median, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and driving in a no-passing zone.

Moore is currently at the Hall County Jail being held on a $49,370 bond.

