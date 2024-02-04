4, including 2 children, identified as victims in multi-alarm house fire, Ga. EMA officials say

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating a fire that officials say left four people injured.

Meriwether County Emergency Medical Assistance officials told Channel 2 Action News that fire crews received reports of a fire at a home on Ira Parks Way in Manchester.

Authorities confirmed that two adults and two children were hurt in the fire. Of the four hurt, only two were taken to the hospital.

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released.

It is unclear if the fire is out.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate.

