2 teens arrested in their classroom after string of shootings, Ga. deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens while they were in class earlier this week.

Both teens were arrested while attending classes at Macon High School, according to deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The two teens were arrested in connection to three separate shootings at East Macon homes.

Neither teen was identified due to them being minors.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said the guns used in the shootings were recovered in an earlier arrest. Three more guns were found while deputies searched one of the teens’ home

Each teen faces numerous charges including aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Surveillance footage at Pine Hill Mobile Home Park after start of arson investigation

©2023 Cox Media Group