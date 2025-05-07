Water main break affects some Peachtree City residents

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Fayette County Water System says a water main break is affecting the area of South Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail in Peachtree City.
As of Wednesday morning, a precautionary boil water advisory has not been issued.
If one is issued, residents living in the affected area will be notified.
For boil water advisory status updates, call 770-320-6080.
