Water main break affects some Peachtree City residents

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Fayette County Water System says a water main break is affecting the area of South Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail in Peachtree City.

As of Wednesday morning, a precautionary boil water advisory has not been issued .

If one is issued, residents living in the affected area will be notified.

For boil water advisory status updates, call 770-320-6080.

