Suspects tried to get away with stealing candy but forgot to put the brakes on their getaway cart

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga — Peachtree City police are asking for help identifying two people whose runaway golf cart caused thousands of dollars worth of property damage.

It happened on Halloween in the Preston Chase subdivision along Wisdom Road.

Police believe the two suspects were about to take a bowl of candy left on a porch for trick-or-treaters when the driver forgot to set the brakes.

The golf cart crashed into two air conditioning units causing about $2,500 in damage. The department said that while insurance for golf carts is not required, they encourage getting insurance for moments like this.

Anyone with information or who can identify either individual can contact Lt. Ralls via email, reference case # P24-44065.

