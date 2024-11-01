K9 Odin: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office introduces search and rescue teammate

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A good partner can come in all shapes, sizes, coats and breeds.

For the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, that means a teammate who specializes in searching for missing persons, and his sense of smell has a full four legs to stand on and get the job done.

“Meet Odin, a skilled 6-year-old bloodhound with an extraordinary talent for man-trailing,” the sheriff’s office announced on Thursday.

The bloodhound has already worked for six years as a missing persons tracker and on top of that, he also gives “lots of loving to everyone he meets.”

The sheriff’s office said Odin’s “keen nose and dedication nahve made him an invaluable asset” to their K-9 Unit.

While he loves treats, his favorite is Vienna sausages, according to deputies, and he “can sniff them out from a mile away.”

