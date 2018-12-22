GBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed officials are on the way to Fayetteville, Georgia to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
The #GBI is en route to Fayetteville, GA to investigate an officer involved shooting. I don’t have any specifics right now. We are working to gather details and will keep you posted. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/zZJDFRfiTc— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) December 22, 2018
