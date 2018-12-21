  • Pilot in deadly Atlanta plane crash was businessman, previously set world record

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - Residents are still in shock after witnessing a small plane come straight down and crash into a northwest Atlanta park on Thursday. 

    Channel 2 Action News confirmed that 4 people were killed when the plane crashed at English Park, located at Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

    Overnight, we learned the pilot was a successful businessman who had previously set a world record.

    Police are still holding the scene where debris is scattered across the lit-up football field.

    Federal investigators are expected to release new information later this morning on their preliminary findings.

    The scene is just a mile from end of the runway at Fulton County Airport.

    One witness, driving by on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, watched the plane go down a little after noon.

    “All I see is just a plane shoot out of the sky, talking about fast,” said neighbor Reggie Dumas.

