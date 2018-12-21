Pilot in deadly Atlanta plane crash was businessman, previously set world record

ATLANTA - Residents are still in shock after witnessing a small plane come straight down and crash into a northwest Atlanta park on Thursday.
Channel 2 Action News confirmed that 4 people were killed when the plane crashed at English Park, located at Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Overnight, we learned the pilot was a successful businessman who had previously set a world record.
Police are still holding the scene where debris is scattered across the lit-up football field.
Federal investigators are expected to release new information later this morning on their preliminary findings.
The scene is just a mile from end of the runway at Fulton County Airport.
One witness, driving by on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, watched the plane go down a little after noon.
“All I see is just a plane shoot out of the sky, talking about fast,” said neighbor Reggie Dumas.
