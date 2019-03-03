Father of high school senior killed in shooting has 'no animosity for shooter'

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The father of a high school senior gunned down by a freshman after an argument at school this week says he has no animosity toward the shooter.
Phildarious Parrish, 18, was shot on Lakewater View Drive in Stone Mountain on Thursday. A 15-year-old freshman has been charged with murder in Parrish's death. Police said Parrish was shot inside the freshman's house after a fight at Stephenson High School earlier in the week. The shooter has not been identified.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden talked to Parrish's father about the tragic loss of his son.
DeKalb County Schools said in a statement that a fight broke out involving four or five boys after school in the bus lane. It's unclear what led Parrish to go to the shooter's home later.
