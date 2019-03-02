Massive, 750-pound gator found in Georgia ditch

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. - A massive, nearly 750-pound alligator was found Monday, dying in a Georgia ditch.
The 50-year-old alligator was found in an irrigation ditch, where it had been for about a week, which is not unusual, before three people picked it up, WALB reported.
“Once we got him on the bank and could assess him, we noticed he had several injuries, including previous gunshot wounds,” Brett Howze, with Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources, told WALB.
The alligator was euthanized.
Wildlife officials told WALB the 13-foot-alligator grew so large because it avoided people.
