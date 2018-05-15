0 Father badly injured in deadly wrong-way crash needs months to recover

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A Fayette County father will need months of recovery and several more surgeries before he can walk again after a wrong-way driver crashed into him on Georgia 85 last week.

William Betsill was heading back to work on May 8 when deputies said a wrong-way driver crashed into his truck head-on.

"It's just scary," said his wife, Katie Betsill. "I'm just thankful he's alive. Whatever happens, we can make it work, just as long as he's alive."

First responders rushed to the scene on GA 85 near Price Road in Fayetteville and found Betsill with serious injuries and the other driver dead at the scene.

The impact of the crash totaled both cars and killed 26-year-old Georges Joseph Jr., according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

"He was going about 98 mph," Betsill said. "And he was just going around somebody, and got in my husband's [southbound] lane, and just hit him."

A final report has yet to be completed by investigators.

Both vehicles involved the in the crash were towed to Embrey's Towing in Tyrone. The owner says it's a miracle anyone survived.

"Maybe a lot of luck was involved," Stanley Turner said. "But I think a lot of the Lord was involved too."

The 42-year-old Betsill suffered a shattered leg, broken ribs, a collapsed lung, among other injuries, according to his family.

Doctors have told his family not to expect him to be able to leave the hospital any time soon.

"It could have happened to anybody," Betsill said. "I just wish people would be more careful."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with unexpected medical expenses. CLICK HERE for more.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.