  • Fannin County to vote on arming teachers tonight

    By: Lori Wilson

    Updated:

    FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - The Fannin County school board is voting on whether or not to arm teachers. It’s one of two districts voting on similar proposals Thursday night.

    School officials told Channel 2's Lori Wilson the idea of arming teachers is something that has been on the table since April. There has been discussion among board members and public comment on the issue.

    On Thursday night, this proposal is expected to pass.

    The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Fannin County Board of Education at 2290 East First Street in Blue Ridge.

    Wilson spoke to students and some parents about this issue, ahead of the vote. What they had to say, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fannin County to vote on arming teachers tonight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen accused of killing 6-year-old during fight over social media post arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Isolated showers, storms moving into metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    11-year-old killed, 5 other children injured in crash on I-75

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer fired over video showing him choking former NFL player during arrest