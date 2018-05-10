Fannin County to vote on arming teachers tonight

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - The Fannin County school board is voting on whether or not to arm teachers. It’s one of two districts voting on similar proposals Thursday night.
School officials told Channel 2's Lori Wilson the idea of arming teachers is something that has been on the table since April. There has been discussion among board members and public comment on the issue.
On Thursday night, this proposal is expected to pass.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Fannin County Board of Education at 2290 East First Street in Blue Ridge.
Wilson spoke to students and some parents about this issue, ahead of the vote. What they had to say, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Teen accused of killing 6-year-old during fight over social media post arrested
