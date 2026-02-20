FanDuel Sports Network closing Atlanta offices, laying off dozens of employees

ATLANTA — Main Street Sports Group, the owner of FanDuel Sports Network, will be closing its metro Atlanta offices.

The company filed a WARN notice this week to shut down the offices at Colony Square in Atlanta and Doraville. The notice also listed plans to lay off 74 employees.

Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from Main Street Sports Group CEO David Preschlack.

“FanDuel Sports Network is continuing to broadcast NBA and NHL games as we engage in discussions with our partners about our go-forward plans. While final decisions have not been made, we have issued WARN notices to employees, as required by law, in connection with potential workforce impacts that could occur in the coming months. Any and all aspects of the WARN notices can be revoked at any time. We remain committed to transparency and fair treatment of our employees.”

The layoffs are happening as the future of regional sports networks remains up in the air.

Main Street Sports Group purchased Bally Sports Network when its owners filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and rebranded it as FanDuel Sports Network.

But the company has reportedly been dealing with financial troubles. The Atlanta Braves and eight other MLB teams ended their FanDuel Sports Network deals in January.

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of the reports regarding Main Street Sports Group. While disappointed with this development, we have been actively preparing for this outcome and are well on our way towards launching a new era in Braves broadcasting,” the team said in a statement.

The Braves have not announced any other details about where fans can watch games, but have until Opening Day in late March to let fans know.

One possibility is Major League Baseball stepping in and taking over the broadcast for the season. Six teams that left FanDuel Sports Network have agreed to partner with the league: the Brewers, Cardinals, Marlins, Rays, Reds and Royals.

