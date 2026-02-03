How will Atlanta Braves fans watch games in 2026? Decision will be made soon

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves says they are “well on our way towards launching a new era” in how the team’s games are broadcasted. The news comes with the future of FanDuel Sports Network up in the air.

The Braves and eight other MLB teams ended their deals with Main Street Sports Group, which operates the networks, last month.

On Monday, the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays said MLB will produce and distribute their games.

The Braves, Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels have not released what they plan to do with their broadcast rights. But in a statement released, Atlanta said it will have a decision in the coming weeks

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of the reports regarding Main Street Sports Group. While disappointed with this development, we have been actively preparing for this outcome and are well on our way towards launching a new era in Braves broadcasting,” the team said.

“Throughout Braves Country and beyond, we have one of the largest and most dedicated fan bases in sports, as well as one of the most expansive television territories, and we are excited about bringing Braves baseball to our fans in new ways,” the statement continued.

If the Braves joins the other teams in letting MLB produce and distribute their games, Commissioner Rob Manfred has said the league will be ready.

“The clubs have control over the timing. They can make a decision to move to MLB Media because of the contractual status now. I think that what’s happening right now: clubs are evaluating their alternatives,” Manfred said in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

