Coca-Cola launches new flavor, brings back a classic

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola is serving two more sweet flavors that will hit the shelves this month.

The Atlanta-based company unveiled a brand-new Coca-Cola Cherry Float flavor and the return of Diet Coke Cherry.

Coca-Cola says the new cherry flavors are part of the beverage giant celebrating over 40 years since it first expanded its portfolio to include cherry flavors in 1985.

Both products will be available at most major retailers. Coca‑Cola Cherry Float will be available in full sugar and zero sugar varieties in 12-ounce 12-pack cans and 20-ounce bottles.

Diet Coke Cherry will roll out in 12-ounce, 12-pack cans and 20-ounce bottles with an updated look. Customers will not see the retro look.

