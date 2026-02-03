People say they smell fuel in Griffin water; city says it’s safe

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Griffin says it’s now safe to drink the water following a fuel spill and water advisory.

But some people believe their drinking water is contaminated.

One couple told Channel 2’s Tom Jones they are taking extra precautions.

Sheila and Jerome Smith say they smell fuel in their drinking water, so they bought cases of bottled water.

And if they have to use the city’s water, they make sure not to swallow any of it.

Sheila Smith says she and her husband don’t believe the city claims a fuel spill did not impact the water supply here.

“Somebody’s trying to cover up something l guess,” she said.

The Smiths say they don’t dare drink water from the faucet.

“I have brushed my teeth with it, but I have peroxide sitting next to my sink,” Sheila Smith said.

The city issued a do not consume the water advisory Friday after the Environmental Protection Division said fuel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spilled into the Flint River, possibly contaminating the water supply.

But hours later, City Manager Jessica O’Connor said the water advisory was lifted, and the water was safe to drink.

“We have been advised by the EPD, so this is not a decision we made locally, they have said that it is fine based on test results that they have back at this time,” O’Connor said.

The Smiths say when they complained about the foul smell, they were told to run their water.

The couple said they ran their water for two hours and they still smelled it.

“Oh, water bill’s gonna be high,” Jerome Smith said.

The Smiths brought out a glass of water. Jones couldn’t smell fuel, but Sheila Smith could.

“It smells a little better than it did, but I still smell it,” she said.

The city insists the water is safe to drink. The city manager said the EPD came back out Monday to meet with her water department.

Jones left messages with her office to find out the results of that meeting and if it had anything to do with customer complaints.

