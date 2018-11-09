Murder or suicide? Police say man jumped to his death; family says he was murdered

ATLANTA - A family believes someone murdered their loved one, but police told Channel 2 Action News he may have jumped from his seventh-floor window.
When Channel 2's Tom Jones interviewed Earnest Hudson in July, Hudson did not want the interview to be held at his high-rise apartment on Springdale in SW Atlanta because he was afraid the people who shot him last year would come and kill him.
Then, early Monday, Hudson died after he went out of a window, police said.
His family said police told them it was a suicide, but they do not agree.
TRENDING STORIES:
"My uncle ain't jumped out no window. He was scared of heights," Hudson's niece, Terri Smith, said.
Hudson received a large settlement after he was shot, and his family thinks someone killed him.
The investigation remains open.
The reward Hudson's family is considering offering as they search for clues in Hudson's death, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}