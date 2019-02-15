0 Family of father gunned down outside Buckhead bar wants answers

ATLANTA - For the first time, Channel 2 Action News is hearing from the family of a father of two little girls who was gunned down outside a Buckhead bar.

There are still many questions surrounding Sean Mobley’s death, including who killed him.

"It is like a bad dream," said Ronnie Mobley, Sean Mobley’s father.

Police said last Saturday at 3 a.m., there were three men inside a Buckhead bar called Hole in the Wall. Police gave Channel 2 Action News surveillance video of the men, along with video of the suspect’s car leaving the scene.

At some point, police said the three got into an argument with Sean Mobley and one of the men shot and killed Mobley in the bar parking lot. Channel 2's Lauren Pozen reported hearing the seven gunshots police said killed him.

"That is a lot of rage inside someone’s heart to want to shoot somebody," Ronnie Mobley said.

Sean Mobley leaves behind two little girls, 3-year-old Dani and 6-year-old Aviral.

Dani’s mom, Destiny Dawson, said it’s a daily struggle to keep it together in front of her daughter because of the pain she is in.

Dawson said she rushed to the hospital when she got the call Sean Mobley was shot.

"I am looking at him like, 'Please wake up, you can’t leave us here,'" Dawson said.

The family said they're leaning on each other to get through this difficult time and focusing on the joy Sean Mobley brought them and the love he had for his family.

"We are going to miss Sean. We are going to miss Sean dearly," Ronnie Mobley said.

Channel 2 Action News checked with the Atlanta Police Department, and a spokesman said Sean Mobley's case is still under investigation, but no arrests have been made.

The family passed along a link to a Facebook fundraiser for Sean Mobley's two daughters. It will be used to build a trust for them.

