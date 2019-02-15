Georgia National Guard's first black female pilot gets surprise sendoff

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia National Guard's first black female pilot got a surprise send-off in Henry County Friday.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at Stockbridge Elementary School, where students packed the gym to celebrate Lt. Andrea Lewis.
The event was set up by Lewis' twin sister, who is a kindergarten teacher at the school.
Lewis is not allowed to say where she'll deploy to or how long she will be gone for national security reasons.
