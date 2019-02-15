LIVE: President Trump to sign budget deal, declare national emergency over border

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to cap months of political drama Friday and sign a bill to fund the government, avoiding another government shutdown.
Trump is also taking the extraordinary action of declaring a national emergency to secure additional funding for his proposed border wall that congressional Democrats refused to give him.
The president is explaining his move in a Rose Garden announcement right now.
WATCH President Trump's announcement below:
