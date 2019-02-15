  • LIVE: President Trump to sign budget deal, declare national emergency over border

    By: ALAN FRAM, CATHERINE LUCEY and ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to cap months of political drama Friday and sign a bill to fund the government, avoiding another government shutdown.

    Trump is also taking the extraordinary action of declaring a national emergency to secure additional funding for his proposed border wall that congressional Democrats refused to give him.

    The president is explaining his move in a Rose Garden announcement right now.

    WATCH President Trump's announcement below:

