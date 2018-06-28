0 Family left to pick up the pieces after father is killed in officer-involved shooting

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A local attorney said a father who was gunned down by a police officer loved his children and should still be here with them. The GBI quickly filed manslaughter charges against the officer.

[READ MORE: Georgia police officer arrested after shooting that killed father of 2]

Meanwhile, the children of the shooting victim are having a tough time dealing with the fact their father, 33-year-old Tony Green, is gone.

Toni Green, 13, took the news hard when she heard her father, the man she is named after, had been shot and killed by Kingsland police Officer Zechariah Presley.

"She broke down pretty bad," Wendi Lattany said.

The GBI said Presley pulled over Green on June 20 in Kingsland. Green took off running. The GBI said there was a brief physical altercation; Presley fired several times, killing Green.

TRENDING STORIES:

"This is a terrible case," Reginald Greene said. The Atlanta attorney is representing Green's family.

He said he saw Green's body and said he was shot at least nine times.

"He was shot through his hand. He was shot twice in the back," Greene said.

The GBI investigated and charged Presley with voluntary manslaughter and violation of oath. Greene said Presley had received at least one complaint about racial profiling.

"What's most troubling is that this officer was wearing a bodycam when he did this," Greene said.

Greene thinks an officer who would shoot someone in the back and know it's being recorded isn't fit to wear the badge.

Meanwhile, Green's children are without a father. The mother of Green's 12-year-old daughter, T'nia Holland, said she isn't taking his death well. "She gets quiet and she gets in her little moments and at that moment, I know she's thinking about her dad," Velvet Brown said.

Presley was fired from the police department. He turned himself in after he learned of the warrants.

He's expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.