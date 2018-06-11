0 Ex-jailer who had sex with inmates headed to prison

ATLANTA - A former jailer who had sex with inmates is heading to prison.

Former Georgia Department of Correctors Capt. Edgar Daniel Johnson was sentenced to 51 months in prison on Monday, The one-time captain at a state women’s prison pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting inmates.

"It just went on for so long, and you know, like, everybody just allowed it," Marissa Adkins told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne. "What he did to me, there will never be justice."

Adkins said she encountered Johnson during her only stay in prison, at Emmanuel Women's Facility, where she did time for a nonviolent offense. She said Johnson was the ranking uniformed officer.

"It was bad for us," Adkins said.

Adkins said she is referred to as "M.A." in the counts against Johnson.

Records indicate six of the counts Johnson pleaded to involve -- more than once -- sexually assaulting "M.A." and two others against their will.

"Even though we were prisoners at the time, we never, ever, ever agreed or deserved to be his sex slaves or be sexually assaulted by him,' Adkins said.

Adkins said she's grateful to the FBI, federal prosecutors and the GDC, particularly the GDC investigator who first came to see her: Tim Phillips.

"He said, 'You're going to see him on the news.' He said, 'I'm going to go there and I'm going to arrest him personally.' And that happened," Adkins said.

David Estes, first assistant U.S. Attorney in Savannah, said Johnson was also sentenced for a bomb threat while on bond for state charges.

