Music Midtown announces lineup, Kendrick Lamar to headline

ATLANTA - Piedmont Park and Music Midtown attendees are in for a show.
Live Nation announced the lineup for the annual music festival on Monday. Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and Fall Out Boy headline the two-day event on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16.
Lamar was in Atlanta for the College Football National Championship Game in January. He performed the halftime show live from Centennial Olympic Park.
“Music Midtown is one of Atlanta’s greatest traditions and Georgia’s largest music festival," Live Nation's Peter Conlon said. "This year’s lineup and experience represents our city. We started this festival 25 years ago. It was the first of its kind and it has been exciting to watch it grow with Atlanta.”
The annual festival, which began in 1994, will also feature Khalid, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Gucci Mane, Janelle Monáe, Portugal. The Man, The Revivalists, Foster the People, Kacey Musgraves, Sylvan Esso, BØRNS, First Aid Kit, Billie Eilish, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Bazzi, AWOLNATION, Chromeo, Butch Walker, Maggie Rogers, K.Flay, A R I Z O N A, Twin Shadow, Robert DeLong, lovelytheband, SAINt JHN, Two Feet, Black Pistol Fire, SiR, The Aces, Mattiel, Arthur Buck, Yuno and Berklee College of Music.
Tickets go on sale June 15 and start at $135 plus fees.
