  • 23-year-old man shot in the stomach in South Fulton County, police say

    SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton Police Department is investigating after they said a 23-year-old man was shot Sunday night.

    Investigators said someone shot the man in the stomach at a home in Union City around 11:15 p.m.

    The man was taken to a hospital. His condition and identity haven't been released. 

    We are working to get more details from police, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

