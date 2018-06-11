23-year-old man shot in the stomach in South Fulton County, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The City of South Fulton Police Department is investigating after they said a 23-year-old man was shot Sunday night.
Investigators said someone shot the man in the stomach at a home in Union City around 11:15 p.m.
The man was taken to a hospital. His condition and identity haven't been released.
We are working to get more details from police, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
